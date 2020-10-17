Nevada virus cases creep up again

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health authorities are reporting an additional 967 new coronavirus infection cases as infections continue to rise.

The state now has 89,652 recorded cases, with 1,707 people dead, and the positivity rate has continued to rise.

The 14-day rolling average for the positivity rate, which measures community transmission, was 9.2% on Friday.

The World Health Organization recommends a rate of 5% or below, a rate Nevada hasn’t dropped below since mid-June.

The average positivity rate reached 14.3% on Aug. 1, the highest since the statewide peak of 14.6% on April 21.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.