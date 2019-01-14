Nevada woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A northern Nevada woman has been killed and a man injured in an ATV accident near Gardnerville.

The Douglas County sheriff's office identified the victim of Saturday's accident as Monica Quiroga of Gardnerville. She was in her early 30s.

Russell Swanson was taken to Renown Medical Center following the accident at the sandpits in the Gardnerville Ranchos about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Carson City. He last was reported in good condition Sunday at Renown Medical Center in Reno.

The accident remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.