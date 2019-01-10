New Canaan woman accused of shoplifting from CVS

FAIRFIELD — Kyler Cottrell, a 32-year-old New Canaan resident, is facing theft charges after allegedly shoplifting from a local CVS Pharmacy.

The manager of a local CVS called 911 to report a shoplifting had taken place at the store, according to a police report. The manager provided a description of the vehicle that had left the parking lot, along with license plates and suspect.

After police ran the license plates, Fairfield police requested assistance from New Canaan police, who detained Cottrell at her residence on Jan. 2.

Cottrell was charged with larceny and released on a promise to appear at her Jan. 10 court date.

