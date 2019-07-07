New Detroit Historical Society director set to start

DETROIT (AP) — A longtime nonprofit executive is preparing to lead the museums and collections that comprise the Detroit Historical Society.

Elana Sullivan is scheduled to start as executive director and chief executive on Tuesday, when longtime CEO Bob Bury steps down. Sullivan's most recent job was chief advancement officer for Detroit Country Day School in the Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills.

Sullivan also has worked for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Michigan Chapter and Henry Ford Health System's philanthropy department.

Detroit Historical Society Board Chairman Thomas Buhl says in a release that Sullivan possesses deep experience in and enthusiasm for nonprofit growth and innovation.

The society operates the Detroit Historical Museum and Dossin Great Lakes Museum. It's also responsible for Collections Resource Center, a trove of 250,000 historical artifacts.