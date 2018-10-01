-
Photo: Alaska Airlines
Click ahead to see J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study
Mega No. 10: San Francisco International Airport
J.D. Power ranking: 763
Photo: Tim Jue
Mega No. 9: Phoenix Sky Harbor
J.D. Power ranking: 765
Mega No. 8: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International
J.D. Power ranking: 767
Mega No. 7: Bush Intercontinental
J.D. Power ranking: 769
Photo: Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle
Mega No. 6: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
J.D. Power ranking: 769
Photo: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport
Mega No. 5: Dallas-Fort Worth International
J.D. Power ranking: 770
Photo: Matt Slocum, AP
Mega No. 4: Denver International
J.D. Power ranking: 771
Photo: Jim Glab
Mega No. 3: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
J.D. Power ranking: 775
Photo: Walter Bibikow, Multiple
Mega No. 2: Orlando International Airport
J.D. Power ranking: 781
Photo: Landbysea/Getty Images
Mega No. 1: Las Vegas McCarran International
J.D. Power ranking: 781
Photo: Ethan Miller | Getty Images
Large No. 10: William P. Hobby Airport
J.D. Power ranking: 768
Photo: Gary Fountain, For The Chronicle
Large No. 9: Austin-Bergstrom International
J.D. Power ranking: 772
Photo: Austin American-Statesman File Photo
Large No. 8: Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International
J.D. Power ranking: 774
Photo: Thierry Tronnel | Corbis | Getty Images
Large No. 7: San Diego International
J.D. Power ranking: 776
Photo: Pablo Mason/San Diego Airport
Large No. 6: Vancouver International
J.D. Power ranking: 781
Photo: Aimintang/Getty Images
Large No. 5: Tampa International
J.D. Power ranking: 799
Photo: Eve Edelheit, AP
Large No. 4: Nashville International
J.D. Power ranking: 802
Large No. 3: Portland (Ore.) International
J.D. Power ranking: 804
Photo: David Gn Photography/Getty Images
Large No. 2: Dallas Love Field
J.D. Power ranking: 810
Photo: Chris McGinnis
Large No. 1: John Wayne-Orange County
J.D. Power ranking: 815
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration could clear the way for passenger service at an airport in Everett, Washington.
The Daily Herald reports the draft revised environmental assessment released by the FAA on Saturday found no significant issues that need to be addressed, though there are still a few steps that must completed before three airlines can begin using the new terminal at Paine Field.
Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have proposed making a combined 24 flights per day to cities around the west from the Snohomish County-owned airport.
The public has until Nov. 2 to comment on the draft report, which is posted on the Paine Field website. After public comment, the FAA will issue a written decision ratifying the report's findings or requiring more scrutiny.
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com