New FAA report could clear way for Everett airline service

FILE-- A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration could clear the way for passenger service at an airport in Everett, Washington. FILE-- A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration could clear the way for passenger service at an airport in Everett, Washington. Photo: Alaska Airlines

Click ahead to see J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study

Mega No. 10 : San Francisco International Airport J.D. Power ranking : 763 Click ahead to see J.D. Power 2018 North America Airport Satisfaction Study

Mega No. 10 : San Francisco International Airport J.D. Power ranking : 763 Photo: Tim Jue

Mega No. 9: Phoenix Sky Harbor J.D. Power ranking: 765 Mega No. 9: Phoenix Sky Harbor J.D. Power ranking: 765

Mega No. 8: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International J.D. Power ranking: 767 Mega No. 8: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International J.D. Power ranking: 767

Mega No. 7: Bush Intercontinental J.D. Power ranking: 769 Mega No. 7: Bush Intercontinental J.D. Power ranking: 769 Photo: Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle

Mega No. 6: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International J.D. Power ranking: 769 Mega No. 6: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International J.D. Power ranking: 769 Photo: Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Mega No. 5: Dallas-Fort Worth International J.D. Power ranking: 770 Mega No. 5: Dallas-Fort Worth International J.D. Power ranking: 770 Photo: Matt Slocum, AP

Mega No. 4: Denver International J.D. Power ranking: 771 Mega No. 4: Denver International J.D. Power ranking: 771 Photo: Jim Glab

Mega No. 3: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County J.D. Power ranking: 775 Mega No. 3: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County J.D. Power ranking: 775 Photo: Walter Bibikow, Multiple

Mega No. 2: Orlando International Airport J.D. Power ranking: 781 Mega No. 2: Orlando International Airport J.D. Power ranking: 781 Photo: Landbysea/Getty Images

Mega No. 1: Las Vegas McCarran International J.D. Power ranking: 781 Mega No. 1: Las Vegas McCarran International J.D. Power ranking: 781 Photo: Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Large No. 10: William P. Hobby Airport J.D. Power ranking: 768 Large No. 10: William P. Hobby Airport J.D. Power ranking: 768 Photo: Gary Fountain, For The Chronicle

Large No. 9: Austin-Bergstrom International J.D. Power ranking: 772 Large No. 9: Austin-Bergstrom International J.D. Power ranking: 772 Photo: Austin American-Statesman File Photo

Large No. 8: Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International J.D. Power ranking: 774 Large No. 8: Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International J.D. Power ranking: 774 Photo: Thierry Tronnel | Corbis | Getty Images

Large No. 7: San Diego International J.D. Power ranking: 776 Large No. 7: San Diego International J.D. Power ranking: 776 Photo: Pablo Mason/San Diego Airport

Large No. 6: Vancouver International J.D. Power ranking: 781 Large No. 6: Vancouver International J.D. Power ranking: 781 Photo: Aimintang/Getty Images

Large No. 5: Tampa International J.D. Power ranking: 799 Large No. 5: Tampa International J.D. Power ranking: 799 Photo: Eve Edelheit, AP

Large No. 4: Nashville International J.D. Power ranking: 802 Large No. 4: Nashville International J.D. Power ranking: 802

Large No. 3: Portland (Ore.) International J.D. Power ranking: 804 Large No. 3: Portland (Ore.) International J.D. Power ranking: 804 Photo: David Gn Photography/Getty Images

Large No. 2: Dallas Love Field J.D. Power ranking: 810 Large No. 2: Dallas Love Field J.D. Power ranking: 810 Photo: Chris McGinnis

Large No. 1: John Wayne-Orange County J.D. Power ranking: 815 Large No. 1: John Wayne-Orange County J.D. Power ranking: 815







































Photo: Alaska Airlines Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close New FAA report could clear way for Everett airline service 1 / 21 Back to Gallery

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A new report from the Federal Aviation Administration could clear the way for passenger service at an airport in Everett, Washington.

The Daily Herald reports the draft revised environmental assessment released by the FAA on Saturday found no significant issues that need to be addressed, though there are still a few steps that must completed before three airlines can begin using the new terminal at Paine Field.

Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have proposed making a combined 24 flights per day to cities around the west from the Snohomish County-owned airport.

The public has until Nov. 2 to comment on the draft report, which is posted on the Paine Field website. After public comment, the FAA will issue a written decision ratifying the report's findings or requiring more scrutiny.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com