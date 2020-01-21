New Fairfield company aims to help contractors

Cutting the ribbon, from left, are Mark Barnhart, Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director; goTasker owner Frank Festini; First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick; and Beverly Balaz, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president.

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its new member, goTasker, 400 Center St., Southport, held its grand opening ribbon cutting on Jan. 9. The official ribbon cutting ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

“Founder and owner, Frank Festini, also the president of Southport Construction, knows too well the struggles of being a small contractor,” the Chamber said. “He is aware of the overwhelming process of marketing, estimating, scheduling, billing, building client relations, and the effort it takes to remain competitive and, most of all, profitable.

“When he developed goTasker, he was ultimately looking to create an indispensable tool to share among his fellow tradespeople that would help make small contractors more successful.

“After studying architecture and civil engineering in college, he went to work on Wall Street,” the Chamber said. He transitioned into IT and then worked in software. Wanting to return to building and working with his hands, he began his construction company, Southport Construction, which specializes in custom home building and remodeling. Being an entrepreneur, he simultaneously launched Contractor’s Assistant, which provided contractors with bookkeeping and other office assistance. For more than a decade during that time, he also owned a residential property management company, at which he interacted with many trades.

“When he noticed some major inefficiencies within the construction industry, mainly how subs and contractors maintain communication and line up future work to keep them in business, he put his technology hat on. Along with years of first-hand experience within the industry, he began to create an app that would link those within the construction world and keep them up to date and relevant.

“Frank realized small contractors were not currently served with professional software, like that available in other industries,” the Chamber said. Rather than trying to make the work of contractors easier and more successful through services (like the bookkeeping company), he decided to build goTasker. The goTasker app is a multipurpose software usable on a smartphone or a desktop computer. Its many features include a scheduler/calendar, automated invoicing and quoting, photo and document uploading, and QuickBooks integration. And, it continues to evolve based on the needs of its users.”

“In addition to the software, I also wanted to create a community of contractors helping one another,” Festini said. “So, events with contractors getting together is central to GoTasker’s mission, too. We all started out loving construction. “But then the business gets in the way. Hopefully, with goTasker, we can make the business easier and bring back some of that joy.”