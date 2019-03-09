New Full Sail esports arena $6M bet on future of pro gaming

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Full Sail University on Tuesday unveiled what school officials say could become a centerpiece in the region's efforts to make Central Florida a competitive video gaming hub.

The $6 million, 11,200-square-foot Fortress Sports Arena, a customizable space equipped with high-tech monitors and video production equipment, will officially open in May.

When it does, it will become one of the largest college campus-based arenas dedicated to esports in the country.

That will allow Full Sail to participate in what has become a competitive arena — attracting high-profile gamers to the school.

"In this industry, there are a lot of schools going after some of the top athletes in different games," said Bennett Newsome, the school's esports strategist. "There are schools giving scholarships to students for a full ride."

Full Sail University has not established a scholarship program, although Newsome hinted that it could do so soon.

Schools such as New York University, University of Utah and the University of California-Irvine offer scholarships for players who compete in games such as Overwatch, Madden football and Fortnite.

"Esports is one of the fastest-growing segments of the sporting marketplace," Full Sail President Garry Jones said. "This has become a global sport that is a big part of pop culture."

Earlier this year, industry leaders put a team together that will push Central Florida as a hot spot for esports, using The Fortress as one of several pillars to prop up the region.

The effort has support from Full Sail and the University of Central Florida, along with the Orlando Magic and Electronic Arts.

The Magic on Tuesday night also will take its next step in competitive gaming by participating in the NBA's second esports draft a year after finishing eighth in the 17-team league.

Full Sail's arena has space for up to 500 spectators, with the ability to host other activities, including drone racing.

It also will include a separate practice space for The Armada, a Full Sail-based team that competes in 11 video games.

Officials also plan to make the site a hub for event production and technical instruction, Jones said.

Alex Jebailey, director of Orlando-based CEO Fighting Game Championships, said the Fortress' debut could mark a milestone in the region because it will help develop a group of students trained in all aspects of production and staging of esports events.

The CEO Fighting Game Championships has seen consistent growth in attendance every year.

"It's great for gaming to have more focus on the growth of esports in the greater area of Orlando," he said. "With the CEO gaming convention continuing to grow to over 7,000 attendees a year, there's still lots of room to have bigger events in Central Florida."

Jason Siegel, CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, said the arena's presence will help the region pursue big-ticket events in the world of esports.

"We will play a significant role in the evolution and growth of esports," he said. "This represents one more jewel in our regional portfolio of state-of-the-art multi-purpose facilities that event organizers can choose from when looking to do business in Orlando."

