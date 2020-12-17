New GOP head wants earlier ballot counting in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The incoming Republican majority leader in the Wisconsin Senate wants to pass a bill early in 2021 to change state law to allow for the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day, a change he tried to get passed with Democratic support last year but never got a vote in the Legislature.
Sen. Devin LeMahieu, in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, said allowing for earlier counting of ballots is one of his priorities as the Legislature looks to make changes to how elections in the battleground state are run. There is a push among Republicans to make changes in the wake of President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of widespread fraud that were rejected by state and federal courts.