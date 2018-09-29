New Hampshire DOT closes pedestrian bridge due for safety

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation says a pedestrian bridge between Newington and Dover has been closed after engineers determined it was no longer safe.

The General Sullivan Bridge was closed to motor vehicle traffic in 1984 after the adjacent Little Bay Bridge that carries the Spaulding Turnpike over the Great Bay where it reaches the Piscataqua (pihs-KAT'-ah-kwahg) River was completed and it has since been used for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Seacoastonline.com reports the closure follows a scheduled inspection of the bridge that found significant deterioration of a critical beam under the bridge deck.

The Department of transportation is reviewing long-term options that would allow bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the Great Bay while a new Memorial Bridge is under construction.