New Hampshire Sea Grant to prioritize aquaculture projects

DURHAM, Maine (AP) — New Hampshire Sea Grant is looking to fund projects that focus on aquaculture research in its next funding cycle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the grants are for the 2020-21 research funding cycle and may be one or two years in duration. The agency says the budget for the projects can go up to $100,000.

Sea Grant says it is encouraging aquaculture proposals because it plans to use matching funds made available through NOAA's National Sea Grant College Program. Sea Grant's designed as a federal-university partnership program.

New Hampshire Sea Grant is taking pre-proposals until Feb. 22. An informational session is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Durham.

Online: https://seagrant.unh.edu/biennial-request-proposals