New Hampshire Senate hears plenty from opponents of pot bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Senate committee got an earful from opponents of legalized recreational marijuana, including warnings it would lead to more impaired drivers and normalize the drug among youth.

Tuesday's hearing follows this month's House vote to pass a bill that would legalize possession up to 1 ounce (28 grams). A commission would license and regulate an industry supporters say could produce $33 million annually.

Medical experts, law enforcement officials, legislators and one high school student advocated against legalization Tuesday. Supporters pushed back, arguing many fears were unfounded and it's time to reap economic benefit from marijuana sales.

Medical marijuana is already legal in New Hampshire. If the bill becomes law, the state would become the 11th to legalize recreational use, along with the District of Columbia.