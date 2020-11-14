New Hampshire gets grant to help prevent youth drug use

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state’s Democratic congressional delegation announced that New Hampshire has received a grant to help two coalitions prevent youth substance abuse.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster said the the state received a $250,000 in Drug Free Communities grants from the Office of National Drug Control Policy. The grants will go to the Keene YMCA Community Coalition on Youth Substance Use and All Together in the Upper Valley region. The grant will aim to prevent substance misuse, including prescription drugs and opioids.

“These federal grants to youth drug prevention coalitions in New Hampshire will help in our efforts to stem the tide of substance misuse among our young people,” Hassan said in a statement. “These federal dollars are particularly important as the COVID-19 pandemic has strained resources for prevention and recovery organizations across our state."

Kuster said substance abuse prevention programs “play a critical role in preventing substance abuse and combating the substance misuse epidemic in New Hampshire and nationwide.”