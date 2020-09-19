New Hampshire officials mourn death of Justice Ginsburg

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation say the country has lost a trailblazer and champion of women's rights and gender equality in the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Throughout her time on the Court, she fought tirelessly for equality for all races, creeds and gender identities. America is a better nation because of her service,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, in a written statement on Friday.

Ginsburg, who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

“Justice Ginsburg was a towering figure, and our country is stronger and more just because of her life’s work,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, on Friday in written statement.

Fellow Democrat U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said as only the second woman to serve on Supreme Court, “Justice Ginsburg empowered us to recognize what we are capable of with her courage and grace. I will forever be grateful for her life, her legacy, and the path that she paved.”