New Hampshire reaches contract deals with state workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Negotiators have reached tentative labor contract agreements with New Hampshire's four state employee unions.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced the deals Monday, saying the agreements recognize both the tremendous work of state employees and the interests of taxpayers.

Under the agreement, workers represented by the State Employees Association, the New England Police Benevolent Association and the New Hampshire Troopers Association would get 1.5 percent raises upon execution of the contract, and another 1.5 percent raise in 2019. Corrections workers, who are represented by Teamsters Local 633, would get a 9.1 percent raise starting in July to better align their pay with other states.

The agreements still need to be ratified by the unions and the Legislature. If approved, they would cost about $13.5 million in general funds for fiscal year 2019.