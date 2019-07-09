New Hampshire to create commission on aging population

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is increasing its efforts to serve its aging population.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week signed a bill to create a commission to advocate for elderly residents. The commission will replace a small committee within the Department of Health and Human Services that was composed mostly of volunteers. The new group will include representatives from seven state agencies and a full-time director.

Doug McNutt of AARP New Hampshire told New Hampshire Public Radio the state needs to do a better job of adapting to issues affecting the aging population, including workforce issues and housing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Hampshire is the second-oldest state. Maine has the highest median age, with New Hampshire and Vermont right behind.