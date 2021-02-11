New Houston vaccination site to address racial disparity JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 5:47 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Houston are hoping to address the racial disparity within Texas and the U.S. in who is receiving COVID-10 vaccines with a new clinic on the campus of one of the area’s historically Black universities.
Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, one of the hospitals from Houston’s Texas Medical Center, has partnered with Texas Southern University for the clinic that starting Monday will administer vaccines to some of the areas most vulnerable populations, including people 75 years and older and minorities who meet the state’s guidelines for vaccine distribution.