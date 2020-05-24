New Indiana nature preserve features ravines, waterfalls

HENDRICKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana's newest nature preserve is a 68-acre tract in southwestern Indiana that features scenic ravines, sandstone outcrops and several waterfalls.

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission approved the Dilcher-Turner Canyon Forest Nature Preserve during its Tuesday meeting. The site is located in Greene County, a few miles south of the village of Hendricksville, and contains on-site parking and 1.6 miles of moderate trails.

An online description of the preserve posted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources states that it features an upland forest with nearby scenic ravines featuring large sandstone outcrops, intermittent creeks and several waterfalls.

Orchids and ferns are found on the property and several types of songbirds, including the scarlet and summer tanagers, frequent the area. That site also contains a forested tract that has long been undisturbed and is considered particularly high quality.

The preserve was donated by David and Kathy Dilcher and Rudi Turner, who helped to preserve the site for more than 40 years. It is owned by and under the administration of the Sycamore Land Trust.