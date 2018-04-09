New Kentucky Derby Festival event debuts in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new Kentucky Derby Festival event debuts this week in southern Indiana.

Organizers said in a press release that the Horseshoe Foundation FamFest will offer fun events for the entire family on Wednesday evening in downtown New Albany. Some highlights include inflatables, a hot air balloon, a miniature bed racing course and a Belle of Louisville Steamboat replica.

Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Mike Berry said in a statement that the event is designed to start getting people into the spirit of the season.

The festival is a community celebration leading up to the running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on the first Saturday in May.