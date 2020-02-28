New Maine law to increase access to epinephrine devices

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's schools and summer camps will have better access to epinephrine devices due to a new law in the state, supporters of the change said.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on Wednesday. The new law expands the definition of epinephrine pens and epinephrine auto-injectors in Maine to include newer and more cost effective evidence-based delivery methods, supporters said.

Epinephrine devices are used when someone sufferers a severe allergic reaction. The EpiPen is a common method of delivery, but the devices increased in price by more than 450 percent from 2007 to 2015.

The law went into effect immediately.