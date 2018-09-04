New Mexico GOP backs former ICE investigator for Statehouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico is hoping to keep control of an Albuquerque-based seat in the state House of Representatives with the nomination of a former Border Patrol agent and investigator for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Republicans on Tuesday announced the nomination of Robert Godshall to run for a House district in the city's Northeast Heights. Republican Rep. Larry Larrañaga is retiring after representing the district for nearly 24 years.

Retired physician William Pratt is the Democratic nominee for the House district where registered Republicans slightly outnumber Democrats.

Democrats currently hold a 38-32 majority in the state House of Representatives. State Senate elections take place in 2020.

State GOP Chairman Ryan Cangiolosi called Godshall a strong candidate to keep the district in Republican hands.