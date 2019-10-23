https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/New-Mexico-State-Police-sergeant-injured-in-14556001.php
New Mexico State Police sergeant injured in head-on wreck
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a head-on crash on a Rio Rancho street killed one person and injured two others, including a New Mexico State Police sergeant and the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line.
No identities of those involved in the wreck Tuesday were released but the NMSP said the injured sergeant was listed in stable condition at a hospital.
The State Police is investigating the crash that occurred on Unser Boulevard near Mariposa and said no additional information was available.
