New Mexico State will go online-only after Thanksgiving

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has announced that classes will be entirely online after the Thanksgiving break and that the college's fall commencement will not be held in-person because of coronavirus restrictions.

University President John Floros said Wednesday that the university surveyed students, faculty and staff at the Las Cruces campus to gauge their opinions on returning following the break, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

The university received more than 6,600 responses with more than 70% of faculty and staff and 60% of students favoring online-only courses beginning Nov. 30, Floros said. Classes that are currently online are not expected to change.

There will be two weeks left in the fall semester following the holiday and the campus will remain open to provide housing, dining and other services, officials said.

Floros said the university plans to return to in-person classes for the Spring 2021 semester.

The college's satellite campuses are expected to soon announce their plans for the rest of this semester, their fall commencements and their spring semesters.

Details on the upcoming fall and spring commencements are expected in the coming days.

