New Mexico Supreme Court hears medical damages debate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys in New Mexico have argued in front of state Supreme Court justices over the legality of a state law limiting medical malpractice damages.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that the argument was on whether the state Legislature exceeded its constitutional authority by imposing a $600,000 cap on compensatory damages and not medical costs.

Some opposing the cap outlined in the Medical Malpractice Act say it interferes with a plaintiff's right to a jury verdict and serves as a deterrent to misconduct.

Advocates say the cap cannot be stripped from the larger act ensuring physicians can find malpractice insurance and harmed patients can continue care.

Officials say the case could shape the legal landscape for physicians accused of misconduct.

The court did not issue a decision in the case Wednesday.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com