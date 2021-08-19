New Mexico charts transition for unemployment benefits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has rebuilt its unemployment trust fund to pre-pandemic levels with federal relief money as enrollment tapers off in the program that gives weekly payments to people who lost their jobs.

The state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits will brief a panel of state legislators on Thursday. New Mexico had the nation's highest June unemployment rate, at 7.9%, and is bracing for the expiration in September of federal payments that boosted the maximum weekly payment per worker of roughly $484 in New Mexico to $784.