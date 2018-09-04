New Mexico energy provider pushing new Facebook solar plan

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest electric provider is seeking expedited approval from regulators to build two new solar plants to help power Facebook's planned data center in central New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Public Service Co. of New Mexico filed a request last month, asking the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to fast-track approval of the projects by limiting protests from any intervening parties to 20 days.

Commissioner Sandy Jones says that would allow the commission to reach a final decision by Sept. 26, if no hearing is required.

Officials say the rapid review is needed to ensure the solar facilities are up and running in time to meet Facebook's energy needs for its data center, which is going up in phases in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

