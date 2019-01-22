New Mexico governor appoints taxation secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is appointing a public finance expert with lengthy experience in state and local government to lead the New Mexico's taxation agency and companion Motor Vehicle Division.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that Stephanie Schardin Clarke will leave her job as finance director for Santa Fe County to take the reins of the state's embattled Taxation and Revenue Department.

The agency has been without a permanent secretary since the resignation of Demesia Padilla to confront charges of embezzlement and using a position in government for personal gain.

The department also has been mired in controversy over new identification requirements initiated in 2016 for driver's licenses and alternative identity cards. Unresolved tax abatement and refund claims have soared to $320 million.