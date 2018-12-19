New Mexico governor-elect makes more cabinet appointments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic legislator from southern New Mexico has been appointed to lead the state labor department.

New Mexico Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced Bill McCamley as one of her latest cabinet picks as she prepares to take office Jan. 1.

McCamley's legislative term wraps up at the end of the year. He did not seek re-election to the seat because he bid instead for state auditor. He lost to Brian Colon in the primary.

A lawmaker since 2013, McCamley has chaired the House Labor and Economic Development Committee, which dealt with issues like increasing the minimum wage.

The other appointments include attorney Alice Liu McCoy to head the Aging and Long-Term Services Department and Jackie White to oversee homeland security and emergency management. White is a captain with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.