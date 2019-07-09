New Mexico governor takes stock of first 6 months

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration inherited many challenges and she wants to rebuild the capacity of state government so it will be in a better position to solve problems.

Flanked by her cabinet members, the Democratic governor on Tuesday provided a progress report on her first six months in office.

She acknowledged there's work to be done to restore the public's faith in government. She also vowed repeatedly to be truthful and transparent.

Like previous administrations, Lujan Grisham is grappling with the persistent challenge of jump-starting the economy and attracting revenue-generating enterprises beyond the oil and gas industry.

The governor says economic diversity will be the key to ensuring state government can serve the people, whether it's having the staff to quickly process business licenses or ensuring access to mental health care.