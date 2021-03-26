New Mexico high court affirms man's extended commitment

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld a district court decision to extend the criminal commitment of a Las Vegas, New Mexico man placed in a mental institution after he was accused of killing his roommate in 2003.

Psychiatrists have told different judges over the years that Ricky Quintana, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, could not stand trial because of his mental illness, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. He was instead committed to the state Behavioral Health Institute.