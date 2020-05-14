New Mexico hit with infestation of moths after hibernation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An infestation of moths has hit the state of New Mexico amid an ideal climate for the invading bugs.

KRQE-TV reports thousands of moths have been seen in state parks, outside of homes, and along highways.

Albuquerque BioPark Curator of Entomology Jason Schaller says the moths come from a family called Noctuidae. He says most of them are pretty medium to small, brownish, and greyish.

Schaller says this influx in moths has been going on for the last two years. He says they spend the winters hibernating under rocks as caterpillars and soil and others fly down south.

The infestation is prompting New Mexico residents to post photos and videos on social media about the invading bugs.