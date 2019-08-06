New Mexico house speaker eyes special session over terrorism

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf is calling for a special session that would focus on legislation aimed at combating potential domestic terrorism in the border state.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Egolf said Tuesday the special session could take place after leading lawmakers hear from law enforcement officials and state Cabinet secretaries at a domestic terrorism summit later this month.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the summit earlier this week following the deadly shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people.

The Santa Fe Democrat says the special session would likely last just one or two days and could focus on legislation creating a new counter-terrorism unit within the state Department of Public Safety.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says any special session talk was premature.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com