New Mexico joins international natural gas export initiative

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is the newest member of an international natural gas initiative focused on finding balance between energy production and environmental goals.

The Western States and Tribal Nations group announced the addition of New Mexico last week, saying the state would be a strong advocate for rural economies and environmentally sound production.

As part of the initiative, the group is working to establish export markets for liquefied natural gas sourced from basins in western North America.

Another focus has been the infrastructure needed to connect those basins to the export supply chain.

Officials say New Mexico’s addition creates the potential for other export avenues for gas from the San Juan and Permian basins.

The group also is pursuing export options for basins in Colorado and Utah and from Wyoming’s Green River basin.

