New Mexico lawmaker urges free water to limit virus risks

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A western New Mexico state senator is urging authorities to stop charging customers without full indoor household plumbing near the Navajo Nation for drinking water at a municipal filling station in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup said Thursday that waiving water loading station fees would ease economic hardships and ensure more people can wash their hands to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He also said that handling cash and change at the coin operated water station increases the risk of spreading the virus.

About 10% of households in McKinley County that encompasses Gallup lack full plumbing — the highest rate outside of Alaska — according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau. That leads people to drive long distances across the Navajo Nation to fill water jugs and tanks at the Gallup station.

Stay-at-home orders from the Navajo Nation and New Mexico health authorities are in effect in the county where at least seven coronavirus infections have been confirmed by state and Navajo authorities. Infections across New Mexico increased to at least 112 on Thursday.

Muñoz is appealing to the Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to intervene after Gallup declined to waive loading station water fees. City Manager Maryann Ustick said the financial burden would fall on city water users.

In other New Mexico coronavirus developments:

— The state motor vehicle division is closing field offices statewide as a health precaution. The state can process vehicle registration and driver's licence renewals online but cannot issues some types of first-time licenses. Privately operated offices for motor vehicle services closed earlier in the week.

— State public education and child welfare officials on Friday plan an announcement about statewide school closures. Classes were last held March 13 and the governor has said it is unlikely they will start again soon.