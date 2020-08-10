New Mexico nursing homes prepare for visits amid guidelines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Health Care Association and New Mexico Center for Assisted Living say the state’s new visitation guidance marks a positive step for residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Starting Monday, facilities in nearly two-thirds of New Mexico's 33 counties can begin providing additional visitation options by arranging outdoor or open-window meetings. That includes facilities in Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties. Dona Ana County is not on the list.

The health care groups say visitations will help with patient wellbeing while still considering the health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We appreciate families’ patience and understanding as facilities slowly and safely welcome families to visit their loved ones,” the groups said in a statement issued Monday.

New Mexico health officials have reported more than 22,300 COVID-19 cases and 685 deaths since the pandemic began.