New Mexico official rejects gun control petition again

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's top election regulator has rejected for the second time an attempt to challenge a new gun control measure through a statewide referendum.

House minority leader James Townsend of Artesia last week submitted a revamped proposed petition to Democrat Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver for consideration.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Toulouse Oliver declined to approve the petition, saying the law to expand background checks to nearly all private gun sales was designed to improve public safety and therefore is exempt from such referendums.

Her decision could prompt a legal challenge over the legislation and the state's restrictions on referendums.

The petition process has lengthy requirements that include the collection of about 70,000 signatures before the matter could be put on a ballot for voters to decide.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com