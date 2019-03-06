New Mexico regulators may fault city over sewage plant

JAL, N.M. (AP) — Officials in a southeastern New Mexico community are expecting state regulators to fault the city over its sewage treatment plant.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Jal City Manager Matt White said this week he's expecting a noncompliance letter from state regulators after the city's sewage treatment plant and lagoons showed high levels of nitrates.

The New Mexico Environment Department recently notified White by email a noncompliance letter will be issued in five to six weeks.

White says nitrates problems seem to have been getting worse in the last five years. He vowed the city would work to fix the issue.

Fertilizer in runoff is the most common source of nitrate contamination.

