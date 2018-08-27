New Mexico says all Confederate markers removed from I-10

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say the state has removed the last remaining memorials to Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Interstate 10 rest areas in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state Department of Transportation announced last week all memorials to the U.S. Civil War-era Confederacy have been taken down after residents kept reporting them on social media.

Department spokeswoman Emilee Cantrell says residents are asked to report more if they see them.

The move comes as debate continues around the country over removing the names of Confederate leaders from public roads and buildings.

New Mexico was the site of the Battle of Glorieta Pass, often called the "Gettysburg of the West," where Hispanic Union soldiers beat back an advancing Confederate Army.