New Mexico seeks riches, enrichment in outdoor recreation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers want to rev up the state's outdoor recreation economy with help from a new state promotional and planning office and a public-private trust fund to ensure youths from low-income household have access to the area's natural wonders.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday offered her endorsement as lawmakers introduced a bill to create an outdoor recreation office, adapted from similar state staffs in Utah and Colorado. The bill seeks $1.6 million in initial funding.

The office of roughly six employees would recruit outdoor businesses to the state, assist with recreation infrastructure proposals, and promote educational initiatives and collaborative programs with Native American tribes.

The bill is backed by legislators including Rep. Angelica Rubio, who rode a bicycle across the state to attend the Legislature this year.