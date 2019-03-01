New Mexico sheriffs' gun laws protest follows other states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dispute over a slate of New Mexico gun-control measures has raised questions over the local law enforcement officials' legal standing in refusing to enforce the proposals should they become law.

More than 20 county commissions in New Mexico have passed sheriff-backed resolutions that express support for sheriffs in deciding not to enforce gun laws that they find violate gun-owners' rights under the constitution. In the resolutions, the counties declare themselves sanctuaries for the Second Amendment.

The legislation includes a proposal to expand required background checks on private person-to-person gun sales.

The sheriffs and their supporters say the bills infringe upon gun-owners' rights and are enforceable and unconstitutional, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, disputes.

Bills to expand background checks and additional gun-control proposals in other states have routinely sparked outcry from the county-level law enforcement officials.