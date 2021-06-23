Skip to main content
New Mexico struggles with funding drinking water projects

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYANAssociated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many New Mexico communities are behind the curve when it comes to investing in drinking water infrastructure as persistent drought threatens supplies, and the state's fragmented funding process makes it hard to know what taxpayers are getting for their money, legislative analysts said Wednesday.

New Mexico provided roughly $876 million for water projects over a five-year period. But the analysts told members of the powerful Legislative Finance Committee during a meeting that communities aren’t doing enough to leverage federal and local dollars.

A months-long review of the state's financing mechanisms for water projects found that New Mexico over the last decade made proportionally more grant and loan funding available for water projects than any other state in the U.S. But inconsistent vetting of the projects and piecemeal funding could lead to unfinished work, according to the review.

About one-third of state-funded local water projects that were reviewed did not meet their intended purpose even several years after the initial funding was issued.

Republican Rep. Larry Scott of Hobbs described the process as a “train wreck." Other lawmakers raised questions about whether the state will be able to efficiently spend its share of federal pandemic relief aid and infrastructure funds.