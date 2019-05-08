New Mexico students help redesign Jemez Historic Site

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A group of New Mexico college students is helping redesign the Jemez Historic Site visitor center using multimedia tools.

New Mexico Highlands University announced this week that 15 of its media arts students are creating floor-to-ceiling video projections of historic images and oral histories at the Native American site. The students also are adding interactive touch-screen computer tablets that focus on artifacts and an event called "Light Among the Ruins."

Supervisory archaeologist Ethan Ortega says the students used oral histories and texts written by Jemez tribal members to create the new components.

The Jemez Historic Site includes the stone remains of a 500-year-old village and the San José church, which dates to 1622.

It is located at Jemez Springs, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.