New Mexico to bolster health services, Medicaid payments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is moving forward with efforts to bolster access to a variety of health care and dental services by increasing rates for Medicaid payments to physicians and other providers.

The Human Services Department on Tuesday announced it would raise reimbursements to health care providers as soon as Oct. 1.

The plan relies heavily on federal spending to inject an additional $78.5 million into the health care sector. About $16 million will come from the state general fund under legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

More than 800,000 residents are enrolled in the state's federally subsidized Medicaid program.

The majority of the new spending is directed at mental health, addiction treatment and other services that don't involve physical procedures.