New Mexico utilities look ahead to renewable energy mandates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A solar project meant to provide 10% of Gallup’s electricity for the next two decades is falling short of expectations, highlighting just one of the challenges as investor-owned utilities and rural electric cooperatives across New Mexico look to boost their share of renewable energy to meet the state's escalating benchmarks.
Utilities scrambled to meet a statewide requirement in 2020 for having 20% of retail electricity sales come from renewable energy sources. Not all of them met the goal. The state's largest electric utility — Public Service Co. of New Mexico — missed the mark by a small percentage but expects to come into compliance soon when a new wind farm in Torrance County begins commercial operations.