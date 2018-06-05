New Milwaukee Bucks arena won't offer plastic straws

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The new home of the Milwaukee Bucks won't offer plastic straws at events.

Officials also said Tuesday that the new Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center will use compostable food packaging as part of its sustainability program.

The center's general manager, Raj Saha, said the arena is committed to protecting the environment.

Saha says the arena's full sustainability plan will be unveiled as opening day approaches.

The $524 million arena is nearing completion in downtown Milwaukee. The venue is expected to open this fall.

