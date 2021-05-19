New Missouri license plate to honor Negro Leagues Museum

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missourians will soon be able to purchase license plates highlighting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, after Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation creating the plate.

The Republican governor signed the bill into law on Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. It gives motorists the option of donating $10 to the museum, which makes them eligible to apply for the specialty license plates. The plate itself requires another $15 charge on top of the regular license plate registration fee.