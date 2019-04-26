New OK for out-of-sight flights expands Ohio drone research

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Drone researchers will get to expand their research with new permission to fly unmanned aerial systems beyond their line of sight in a limited area of Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun reports U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory is getting that allowance from the Federal Aviation Administration for drone flights at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. That is eagerly awaited news for drone researchers in the area.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office said he would visit the airport Friday to officially announce "new testing of groundbreaking aviation technology."

The event also was scheduled to include the research laboratory's executive director, Jack Blackhurst, and the FAA's manager of emerging technologies, Scott Gardner.