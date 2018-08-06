New Orleans police: Motorcyclist falls off bridge, dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a motorcyclist has fallen off a bridge and died.

Police tell news outlets in a statement that officers were called out Sunday night about a man who fell from the Claiborne Bridge and landed on the ground below. He was driving a motorcycle on the bridge when he struck the guardrail and fell over its edge. He died at the scene.

The Claiborne is a vertical lift bridge that spans over the Industrial Canal which connects the Mississippi River to Lake Pontchartrain.

Police say they are investigating why the motorcyclist hit the bridge's guardrail. Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that investigators believe he was around 40 years old. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will provide his name after completing an autopsy and notifying his family.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com