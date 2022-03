FAIRFIELD — When an emergency call comes in, a dispatcher takes down the information, shares it with the other needed departments and sends out the needed responders.

But with the new Westport-Fairfield regional dispatch center all of that will be streamlined, potentially shaving minutes off a call’s response time.

“Our main goal is to get units going as fast as we can,” said Matthew Cohen, Westport’s assistant fire chief.

The new dispatch center, which is housed on Sacred Heart University’s campus, has been five years in the making and is the first of its kind in the state. Officials said there are other regional centers, but those are all overseen by private companies. This is the first one led by municipalities.

“This is a model center that the state is looking at to be shared with other agencies,” Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said.

Fairfield starts working out of the new center Tuesday and the Westport dispatchers will move over within the month. The current staffing levels will remain the same, though officials said it will most likely save money by cutting down on overtime expenses. Other savings are in sharing the equipment, technology and other resources.

“We want to provide more service than what we have,” Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas said, adding this wasn’t reducing fire or police personnel.

He anticipates that transition in the next few months to be the biggest learning pains for the new center as the employees adjust to the changes.

“We want to assure both the community and the employees that we’ll do the best we can to provide them the tools they need to be successful,” he said.

All of the technology is brand new. Koskinas said the departments have served their communities well with what they had, but that technology is now far outdated and this is state of the art.

“This is really the model of the future,” he said.

The highlight though is the added efficiencies in how calls are handled. All of the dispatchers in the center will be able to handle the police, fire and medical calls that come in for the two towns without having to transfer between centers and enter the information into the system multiple times.

Previously, a call could be happening in Westport, just over the Fairfield line. A car might have to come from Westport’s headquarters to respond and a Fairfield car in nearby Southport would have no idea it was happening. Now the closer car can go.

Koskinas said seconds matter, especially if another officer needs help.

Erik Kalapir, Fairfield’s assistant fire chief, said the center’s streamlined approach will be especially helpful during flash storm events.

“The phones are lighting up,” he said, adding the number of calls per structure fire has also increased due to cell phones.

The new system also lets the dispatcher focus on the caller and talk them through the emergency, such as CPR or choking, if needed.

Under the agreement, Fairfield and Westport divided the capital costs evenly, while the operating costs are split based on population and call volume. This means Fairfield assumes two-thirds of the operating budget and Westport covers the other third, according to earlier meetings on the topic.

The actual dispatch project cost about $3.7 million, up from the initial $2.9 million. The increase is largely due to technology and a new location. Each town contributed about $1.7 million toward the center with state grants covering the rest, according to officials.

There’s the potential for more state funding too as other towns come on board, officials said.

The towns are leasing the space from Sacred Heart for $1 a year for 25 years.

“We are happy to be part of this collaboration,” said Gary MacNamara, SHU’s executive director of public safety and governmental affairs. “Sacred Heart University has long supported the work of our regional first responders. We know that private and public partnerships like this one are a great way for towns to save money and share valuable resources that will ultimately make our communities safer.”

The space includes several work stations with large screens that show various camera feeds, calls and maps. One map plots out where the different cars are so dispatchers know who can respond. There are also bathrooms, a locker room and a break room with a screen showing a call log so any dispatcher there can tell if something is happening.

“We worked with an architect to maximize the use of this space,” said Jason Greenfield with the Fairfield Police Department.

Koskinas said it’s exciting to be opening after working on it for so many years and said that wouldn’t have happened without the governing bodies in each town supporting the work.

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick applauded the new project.

“The town of Fairfield continually seeks innovative ways to improve and modernize its services and invest in the safety of our community,” she said. “The opening of the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center is a prime example of how we accomplish that goal and ensure the residents of Fairfield are provided with the most efficient services possible when facing a crisis.”

Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said there’s no doubt this center will bring benefits to the community.

“I’m incredibly proud of my colleagues who have worked tremendously hard,” she said.