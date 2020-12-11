New York City bars, restaurants pursue adaptation to survive KATHY WILLENS, TED SHAFFREY and DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 10:33 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Olivier Conan didn't see how it was going to work, keeping Barbès, his Brooklyn bar/performance space, open through the pandemic when live performances and crowded spaces have been at the top of the DON'T list.
“The whole idea of this place is the opposite of social distancing. It was social proximity," he said.
