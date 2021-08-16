New York City set to begin requiring proof of vaccination

New York (AP) — New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life — dining indoors at restaurants, working out at a gym, visiting a stadium or strolling through a museum.
The list of public venues widened Monday, as Mayor Bill de Blasio moved forward with an unprecedented move by the country's largest city to goad more people into getting vaccinated and control a pandemic that has wrought havoc on the economy and people's day-to-day lives.